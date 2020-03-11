Ireland, Sweden report 1st virus-related deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

(AP) – More European countries are reporting their first deaths of people with the new coronavirus.

The death in Sweden of an elderly woman who had been in intensive care represented the first virus-related death for the whole Nordic-Baltic region.

A doctor with the regional hospital authority in Stockholm emphasized that the experience elsewhere indicates it’s “the elderly and especially the elderly with other underlying illnesses that have the most serious consequences of COVID-19.

Ireland also recorded the country’s first death of a person infected with the new coronavirus. The Department of Health said the person had an underlying illness but gave no other details. There have been 34 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Belgium, Bulgaria and Albania reported their first virus-related deaths earlier on Wednesday.