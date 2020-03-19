Italian death toll overtakes China’s as virus spreads

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides in a tram, in Rome, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) – The death toll in Italy has overtaken China’s, a stark illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.

Italy now has 3,405 registered deaths, roughly 150 more than China – a country with a population more than 20 times larger.

The milestone came the same day that the Chinese city where the virus first emerged recorded no new infections, a sign that China’s draconian lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus’ spread.

A visiting Chinese Red Cross team has criticized Italians’ failure to properly quarantine themselves, and and take the national lockdown seriously.