ROME (AP) – Civil protection officials in Italy say the number of virus cases in the country increased 45% in the last day and there now have been 10 deaths.

Officials said Tuesday that 322 people have confirmed infections, 100 more than were reported late Monday.

The new cases included ones well outside the two hard-hit northern regions, including three in Sicily, two in Tuscany and one in Liguria.

