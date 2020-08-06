Lebanese judge: 16 port staffers arrested over Beirut blast

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIRUT (AP) – Lebanon’s state-run news agency says 16 employees at Beirut’s port have been detained over this weeks explosion that killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands.

The National News Agency quoted the government commissioner to the military court judge as saying on Thursday that 18 people have been questioned so far. All of them are port and customs officials, as well as individuals in charge of maintenance at the hangar where 2,750 tons of explosive materials have been stored for years.

The judge said that the investigation began shortly after the blast occurred on Tuesday evening and will continue to cover all suspects in the explosion.

