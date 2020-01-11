Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A magnitude 6.0 quake has shaken Puerto Rico, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Saturday morning quake quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

There are no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury. It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water.

More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.