JAMESTOWN, Saint Helena (KRON) — A giant tortoise made history on the volcanic tropical island of Saint Helena last Saturday.

At the ripe age of 184-years-old, Jonathan, the oldest known living land animal on Earth received his very first bath.

His scrubbing took place on the grounds of Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of Saint Helena. It is located south of the islands’ capital, Jamestown.

Jonathan resides at Plantation House and belongs to the government of Saint Helena.

The grounds are home to at least five giant tortoises and visitors can tour the Plantation House by appointment.