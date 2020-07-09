Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found. They say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.
Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.
News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Illinois neighborhood
- Jackson Parks & Rec announces Movies in the Park Summer Series
- Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
- Trump rally in Tulsa ‘likely contributed’ to coronavirus surge, says health official
- Madison County School District announces back to school information and guidelines