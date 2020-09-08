Missing US couple found dead in well in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have identified bodies found in a well as two missing tourists from the United States.

The Baja California state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that the victims were identified as retirees Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey.

Their disappearances were reported to authorities Sept. 2.

The couple was from San Diego, according to KFMB-TV.

@USEmbassyMEX my father in law Ian Hirschsohn and his girlfriend Kathy Harvey are missing in Baja, last seen in San Quintín on Saturday and due back in San Diego on 8/31 please help he’s driving a mid 90’s Dark Green Toyota Land Cruiser pic.twitter.com/aNdaFdKOLj — Chip Setzer (@chip_setzer) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, at the southern end of the Baja Peninsula, the Baja California Sur state prosecutor’s office said the body of 65-year-old Craig Harrison was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo on Saturday evening.

An autopsy determined that he had been stabbed in the chest before ending up in the ocean.

KFMB-TV contributed to this report.