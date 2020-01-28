New pressure on Prince Andrew to help Epstein investigation

FILE- In this June 6, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London after visiting his father Prince Philip. Prince Andrew says in a BBC interview scheduled to be broadcast Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, that he doesn’t remember a woman who has accused him of sexually exploiting her in encounters arranged by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Andrew is facing rising pressure to cooperate with U.S. authorities looking into his ties to a convicted sex offender but the FBI will have a difficult time forcing him to give evidence.

Buckingham Palace and Andrew’s lawyers Tuesday declined to comment one day after U.S. officials said they had not been able to interview him on his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The wealthy financier died in prison while facing sex abuse charges. Lawyers representing Epstein’s alleged victims are demanding that Andrew give evidence.

The prince was forced to step down from royal duties after a disastrous TV interview in which he lacked empathy for Epstein’s victims.