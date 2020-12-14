PHOTOS: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America

SANTIAGO, Chile (NewsNation Now) — Across South America, people looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Monday’s event is the only total solar eclipse of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone)

This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Santiago, Chile December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, is seen in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

People observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone)

A Mapuche Indigenous family uses special glasses during a total solar eclipse in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A youth uses protective glasses to watch the “diamond ring” effect during a total eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A person wearing a protective mask due the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) uses protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone)

A girl wearing a protective mask due the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) uses protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

People observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone)

A man dressed as Santa Claus uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, December 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

According to NASA, the path in which the moon completely covers the sun and its tenuous atmosphere will stretch from Saavedra, Chile, to Saline de Eje, Argentina, on Monday.

Those outside the path were still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

“The path of totality has an average width of 56 miles and anyone at the centerline of the totality path will have about 2 minutes, 10 seconds of totality not accounting for weather,” NASA said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.