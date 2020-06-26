Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Emergency services attend the scene of an incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland’s largest city and are urging people to avoid the area. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Police in Scotland say the stabbings in Glasgow aren’t being treated as terrorism.

Speaking on the BBC, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who expressed his concern and sympathies.

She says “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

Scottish police say the person shot by police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in hospital being treated for their injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson also said that the officer being treated is in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon. He also urged the public not to speculate about what happened or share unconfirmed information on social media.

