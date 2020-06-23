Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

Breaking News
MEXICO CITY (AP) – A powerful earthquake has shaken southern and central Mexico.

There are no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.7 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

