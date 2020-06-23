Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) – A powerful earthquake has shaken southern and central Mexico.
There are no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.
The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.7 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.
LATEST STORIES:
- Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
- Mississippi seeks to limit liability amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Botched painting restoration turns Virgin Mary into victim of bad plastic surgery
- 611 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Clarke and Hinds counties