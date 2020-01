TORONTO (AP) – Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties.

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at at an airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion on the island off Canada’s Pacific coast.

The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into a SUV on the tarmac.