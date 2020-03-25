Putin delays constitutional vote allowing him to keep power

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change that would allow him to seek another term in power.

Putin didn’t set a new date for the plebiscite originally set for April 22, saying Wednesday that it would depend on how the new coronavirus pandemic develops.

He also announced during a televised address to the nation that the government doesn’t want Russians except those working in essential sectors to come to work next week.

He said that stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open.