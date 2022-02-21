(The Hill) – The Kremlin on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize as independent two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

The move is likely to set up a confrontation with Kyiv and its Western allies that are poised to push back on potential, large-scale Russian military aggression.

The Kremlin said in a statement Putin intends to sign a decree recognizing the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, which are in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, as independent. The Kremlin further said the Russian president received pushback from the leaders in France and Germany over the decision during a phone call.

“The president of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed their disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The move follows Putin presiding over a public and highly-choreographed meeting of the Russian National Security Council where members expressed near unanimity for the Kremlin to recognize the territories as independent.

The Biden administration has warned Putin against making such a move, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the U.S. would impose a “swift and firm response” if the Kremlin recognized the territories’ independence.