Rare “Medicane” Ianos nearing Greece landfall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tropical cyclone similar to a hurricane, locally called a “medicane,” has strengthened in the Mediterranean Sea to the equivalent of a Category 1 Hurricane. The storm is named “Ianos,” assigned by the Greece weather service. Landfall is expected Thursday night along the Greece coastline.

Credit: windy

Credit: zoom.earth

Storm Team 12 says only thirteen tropical systems on record have formed in the Mediterranean since 1969. The last “medicane,” Zorbas, also made landfall in Greece. This “medicane” formation only adds more significance to this year’s historically active hurricane season.