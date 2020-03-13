Religious services curbed across Mideast over virus fears

JERUSALEM (AP) – Religious authorities moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer gatherings across the Middle East to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

They also encouraged the faithful to pray for those afflicted by the global pandemic. In Jerusalem, Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders moved to limit indoor gatherings after the Israeli Health Ministry said they should not exceed 100 people.

Iran, which is mired in the worst outbreak in the region, meanwhile announced another 85 deaths, pushing its total number of fatalities to 514 amid 11,364 confirmed cases.