Russian court finds ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage

(CBS)-A Russian court found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

For his family, it was a predictable conclusion to the high-profile spy case that has been yet another strain on relations between Moscow and Washington.

Whelan, 50, was arrested at Moscow’s Metropol Hotel in December 2018.

Investigators claim he was caught red-handed after receiving a USB drive containing classified information.

The American, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, has maintained throughout the trial that he was framed by an agent from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), who gave him the drive. He pleaded not guilty during the trial and insisted he was not an American spy.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison sentence in the case. The charges carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years.