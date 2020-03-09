Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash

International
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks went into a steep slide Monday on Wall Street as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market, triggering the first automatic trading halt in over two decades.

The price of oil sank 20% after Russia refused to roll back production in response to falling demand and Saudi Arabia signaled it will ramp up its own output. Europe fell into a bear market, closing the day with the heaviest losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. stocks are down 18% from the peak they reached last month. Bond yields plumbed new lows as investors sought safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories