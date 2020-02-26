Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat

A man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said last week there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government have gone on the offensive following a senior IOC member saying the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak.

Former International Olympic Committee vice president Dick Pound said their fate would probably be decided in the next three months.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference to address comments. Muto says “our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled.”

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 globally.