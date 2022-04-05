JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures getting warmer, travelers are planning trips for Summer 2022.

For many, making traveling plans can be a stressful, lengthy process. However, some have said that finding a great traveling destination could help lighten the load of planning a stress-free vacation.

Here are some of the top travel destinations for Summer 2022:

Pensacola Beach, Florida

Pensacola Beach is located on the Gulf Coast barrier island of Santa Rosa and is known for its boardwalk shops, eateries and white-sand beaches.

Visitors can learn about local history, visit the Old Christ Church and other buildings and hear stories about the city’s origins at the Historic Pensacola Village. Visitors can also explore the incredible scenery hidden beneath the waves by going snorkeling.

Complete the day with a “wine down” at one of the many nightlife bars Pensacola has to offer, including the Wine Bar, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, and The Well.

For more activities ideas and to find places to stay, go to visitpensacola.com.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is known primarily for its gambling, shopping, fine dinning, entertainment, and nightlife. However, there’s racing, bus tours, casinos and the Grand Canyon is nearby.

Las Vegas offers various transportation options for travelers to get around the exciting and beautiful city, all while touring the famous strip.

To save big on your Vegas trip, visit www.vegas.com.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

This 10-mile-long beach is located along South Carolina’s Atlantic coast. Myrtle Beach is known for its celebrity-designed golf courses, beachfront boardwalk, arcades, souvenir stands and restaurants.

The city offers more than 1,800 restaurants, which feature in seafood, pasta, sushi, all you can eat buffets and other meals. To see the top 10 places to eat while visiting Myrtle Beach, click here.

Enjoy the waving waters of the Atlantic from the sky by participating in Downwind Sails Parasail or on jet ski’s to watch dolphins.

Go to visitmyrtlebeach.com to help plan your Myrtle Beach summer vacation.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore – Empire, Michigan

Located in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a great destination for travelers looking for great summer temperatures during the day and a refreshing cool breeze at night.

The national park is known for the huge scalable dunes of the Dune Climb and beaches that include Platte River Point, where the river flows into the lake.

Hunters and fishermen can find an abundance of opportunities to participate in while on vacation at Sleeping Bear Dunes. Kayakers can also find several good access points to Lake Michigan.

Visit the Sleeping Bear Point Maritime Museum and walk through the U.S. Life-Saving Service station and the boathouse.

Visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s website to plan your summer escape.

Maldives, Asia

Maldives offers pure white sand and clear blue waters. Travelers can be pampered at one of the many private island resorts.

Go for a relaxing massage in an underwater spa; have a meal on a private sand bank; explore the depths of the ocean and dive with gentle giants; dance with locals under a blanket of glittering stars; or even switch your meetings from the boardroom to the beach.

Whatever you do, Maldives is sure to be a trip like no other. Go to visitmaldives.com to unlock the endless possibilities Maldives has to offer for Summer 2022.