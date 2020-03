(CNN) – A boost in coronavirus cases in Italy resulted in restricted travel to the country. Delta and American Airlines have suspended flights to Milan. Trips to Rome have not been affected.

Italian officials said the country has nearly 1,700 confirmed cases, with 38 deaths. Italy has the highest number of cases in the world, outside of Asia.

The United Nations said the rise in cases in Italy, as well as Iran and South Korea, is “deeply concerning.”