U.S. cuts WHO ties over virus, takes action against Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

He also says the U.S. will begin the process of withdrawing special trade benefits for Hong Kong because of the Chinese government’s imposition of a new security law in the semi-autonomous city.

The two actions, along with the cancellation of visas for some Chinese citizens, come as a rift between the two countries widens.

Speaking Friday from the White House, Trump said the WHO failed to adequately respond to the virus because China has “total control” over the global organization.