1  of  2
Breaking News
Flooding & strong winds continue today from Cristobal Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

U.S. prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Britain’s Prince Andrew delivers a speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Attorneys representing Britain’s Prince Andrew have lambasted U.S. justice authorities, Monday June 8, 2020, for what they described as a violation of commitments to confidentiality in their discussions with him about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, FILE)

LONDON (AP) – U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain’s Prince Andrew are sniping at one another across the Atlantic. Each said Monday that the other side is to blame for the duke’s failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.

Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement that he has offered three times this year to speak with U.S. investigators after being assured he is not a target of the investigation.

Hours later, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan issued a statement saying the prince was falsely portraying himself as eager to cooperate, while refusing to schedule an interview.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories