UK raises virus alert level, warning of high transmission

A protester holds up a placard in front of police officers during a “Resist and Act for Freedom” protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s chief medical officers have raised the nation’s official COVID-19 alert level, meaning the virus is in general circulation and the transmission is high.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say cases are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially.” They say they are acting on the advice of the Joint Biosecurity Center and raising the level from three to four, the second-highest level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further curbs Tuesday to slow the spread of the virus. Britain already has the worst virus death toll in Europe.

