UK to end early release of terror convicts after stabbings

LONDON (AP) – The British government says it will introduce emergency legislation to stop people convicted of terrorist crimes being released after serving half their sentences.

Monday’s announcement came the day after an Islamic extremist who was recently released from prison stabbed and wounded two people in south London, despite being under police surveillance.

The attacker was shot dead by police. Sunday’s attack was the second in less than three months by a recently released prisoner.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the government would end automatic release, so that terror convicts can’t be freed until they are no longer a danger to the public.