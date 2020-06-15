Under police pressure, France backs off ban on chokeholds

A protester looks up at a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, during a protest against the recent death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis, that has led to protests in many countries and across the U.S. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PARIS (AP) – Under pressure from police, the French government has backed away from a ban on chokeholds during arrests.

France’s interior minister announced a week ago that the maneuver would be abandoned, in the face of growing French protests over police brutality and racial injustice unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the U.S.

But French police responded with five straight days of counterprotests, arguing that the ban deprived them of a key tool to subdue unruly suspects.

On Monday, the national police director sent a letter to police saying chokeholds will no longer be taught in police schools but can continue to be used “with discernment” until alternatives are found.

