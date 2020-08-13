US official: FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIRUT (AP) – Visiting U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands.

Hale said during a visit to one of the impacted neighborhood in Beirut that the FBI will take part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities. He said the participation in the probe is one of the ways the US is helping Lebanon in dealing with the aftermath of the drastic explosion.

Hale arrived in Lebanon Thursday and is due to meet with Lebanese officials for the next two days.

