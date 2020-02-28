Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011

(AP) – Worldwide markets have plummeted again on anxiety about the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points Thursday, deepening a weeklong global rout caused by worries that the outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.

The selloff gave U.S. stocks their worst one-day drop since 2011. The S&P 500 has now plunged 12% from the all-time high it set just a week ago. That puts the index in what market watchers call a “correction.”

The index is headed for its worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis.