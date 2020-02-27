Virus outbreak spreads in France with 20 new cases

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

PARIS (AP) – French authorities have reported twenty new cases of people infected with the new virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the country to 38, including two deaths.

The jump in figures is prompting concern as French President Emmanuel Macron warned earlier that the country was preparing for an epidemic.

The head of France’s national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said 24 people were in hospital Thursday, while 12 others have been cured.

French health authorities found that 12 of the new patients are all related to two previous cases in the Oise region, north of Paris, including a 60-year-old Frenchman who died this week.