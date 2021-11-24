Woman believed to be world’s oldest person dies at 124

(NEXSTAR) – A Filipino woman believed to be the oldest person in the world has died at age 124.

Lola Francisca Susano died early Monday evening, according to the city of Kabankalan, in the province of Negros Occidental, Philippines.

“It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away,” the city government posted on Facebook. “Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records.”

CNN Philippines reported that her cause of death has yet to be determined, according to city public information officer Jake Carlyne Gonzales, who said Susano will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday though she reportedly was not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Susano was born on Sept. 11, 1897, before the Philippines gained its independence from Spanish rule, CNN Philippines reported.

City officials, including Mayor Pedro Zayco, Jr. and Vice Mayor Raul Rivera, and “all the people of Kabankalan City condole and pray with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement,” the city wrote in the post.

“Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride,” the post read.