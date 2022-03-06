(The Hill) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will be receiving more Starlink satellite internet stations for “destroyed cities” after he spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

“Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities,” Zelensky tweeted Saturday.

“Discussed possible space projects . But I’ll talk about this after the war,” he added.

This comes after Musk last week said SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service had been activated in Ukraine amid reports of internet outages in parts of the country.

A Ukrainian official tweeted at Musk asking for stations after the Russian invasion began.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said in a Twitter post. Federov is also the country’s minister of digital transformation.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted in response.