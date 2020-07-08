Investigation continues into Parchman escape

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is investigating how an inmate was able to escape the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman over the weekend.

U.S. Marshals captured Arthur Lestrick, 40, in Nashville after three-day manhunt. MDOC said he was taken to the Davidson County Jail, where he waived extradition to Mississippi and has since been returned to Parchman.

Officers noticed Lestrick was missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28. He has been serving a life sentence since 2009 for capital murder in Copiah County.

“We know he had help from the outside,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. “One person is in jail and others could be facing charges, too.”

Investigators arrested Kyesha McKinney, 28, of Shelbyville, Tenn., for helping Lestrick flee the state after he fled the prison on foot. McKinney has been charged with aiding escape.

“Where we can, people will be charged to the fullest extent of the law because we do not tolerate people assisting fugitives,” Cain stated.

According to MDOC, Commissioner Cain said there was an “aggressive team of people working really hard behind the scenes to catch Lestrick and to study vulnerabilities at Parchman.”

The U.S. Marshals Service along with staff of Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood and Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and a host of local, state, and federal investigators immediately assisted the MDOC in the search and apprehension.

LATEST STORIES: