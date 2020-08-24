Investigators: Fire at Jackson home started by Molotov cocktail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are working to find a suspect after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a woman’s house.

The incident happened early Monday morning at a home on Ferguson Drive. The homeowner, Marcie Rupert, said she woke up shortly after 4:00 a.m. and found the Molotov cocktail had been thrown into her bedroom window.

Rupert was able to put out the fire before anyone inside was injured.

“I was just trying to put out the fire, put out the fire. Then the blinds blazed up, the curtains blazed up, and it’s right here by my bed. I could’ve died behind this, and I’m still kinda shook up,” she said.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, with the Jackson Fire Department, said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are working to find the suspect.

