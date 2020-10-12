TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.
The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.
Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: 11-year-old in custody after leading police pursuit across Baton Rouge in stolen school bus
- Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count
- Senators weigh COVID risk for Barrett Supreme Court hearing
- 19-year old dies more than a year after breast surgery put her in coma
- Nashville schoolroom helps single parents with students’ online learning