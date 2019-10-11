JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Red Cross and the Jackson Fire Department team up to protect families and businesses for National Fire Prevention Week. Free smoke alarms were given out Thursday (10/10/19) for people who signed up for the program.
Firefighters say they installed 33 smoke detectors in at least 10 homes. It’s a critical first line of defense. A Red Cross spokesperson says these alarms make more than 26,000 alarms given out in the past 5 years.
JFD and Red Cross Install Free Smoke Detectors
