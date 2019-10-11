JFD and Red Cross Install Free Smoke Detectors

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Blue Bell Creameries is recalling a batch of ice cream made at an Alabama plant over concerns it may contain pieces of plastic.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday. News outlets report about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream produced at the Sylacauga, Alabama, plant on Aug. 26 may be contaminated.