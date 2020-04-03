J.K. Rowling launches “Harry Potter at Home” for kids

(CNN) – Many schools across the world are out for the year, but class is in session at Hogwarts!

Author J.K. Rowling is trying to help make home-schooling a little more magical. She launched a virtual Wizarding World, with tons of “Harry Potter” material for kids to enjoy.

The “Harry Potter at Home” hub features educational games, puzzles and activities. The first book in the series is also available for free on Audible.

Rowling is also helping teachers who want to engage with their students through virtual learning. She relaxed copyright restrictions, so educations can post videos of themselves reading from the “Harry Potter” series