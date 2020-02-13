Jackson Academy prepares for possible flooding from Pearl River

Breaking News
Some northeast Jackson neighbors asked to evacuate as Pearl River rises

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Pearl River expected to reach major flooding this weekend, Jackson Academy is preparing for the high water.

The school district released the following statement:

This afternoon Jackson Academy is closing Raider Park, which houses JA’s track, baseball field, softball field, and tennis courts. Raider Park is a separate facility from the main JA campus. JA leaders have talked to administrators and staff who were at JA in 1983 when the river crested at 38.5 feet to assess how Jackson Academy property was impacted at that stage. Currently JA’s main campus is not expected to have water issues. We feel confident our buildings will not be impacted at the current projected river level, but we are constantly monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as necessary.

Matt Morgan, Associate Head of School and Academic Dean
