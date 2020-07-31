Jackson Academy seniors attend graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Jackson Academy seniors graduated Thursday at a socially-distanced ceremony. Graduation was set for May but with the coronavirus pandemic plans changed.

Even though the graduation is later than expected, the 81 students are glad to take part in the graduation.

Chairs were spaced out six feet a part for the seniors at the Brickyard, the outdoor stadium at JA.

The original graduation date was May 15, and students we talked to say it’s wonderful

to see all of their classmates.

Scott Pedigo, chairman of the Jackson Academy Board of Trustees, says these students spent much of their lives studying, and Thursday was a night they earned.

Pedigo says at JA, it’s their mission to nurture all of the students to lead lives of purpose and significance.

School leaders say they have prepared them for a bright future.