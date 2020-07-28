Jackson Academy to hold commencement on July 30

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama sheriff says a woman charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 39-year-old Georgia woman was jealous that the victim was dating the father of her children.

The information comes as investigators release chilling new details in the death of 39-year old Tameka Skinner, whose body was found in Alabama hours after she was kidnapped Monday from the parking lot of a Georgia apartment complex.