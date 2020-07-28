Jackson Academy to hold commencement on July 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy is set to host its formal commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m.
The ceremony will be in the Brickyard on the campus of Jackson Academy. The Brickyard is the outdoor stadium located adjacent to Sheffield Drive in Jackson.
Jackson Academy has 81 graduates.
