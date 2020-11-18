Jackson Academy to host MAIS football championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a lot of action on the football field at Jackson Academy this week. Even though coronavirus cases have gone up in the state, no football players at the school have contracted the virus this season.

“We’ve done the very best that we can, and we have been blessed that we haven’t had any serious issues with it,” said Lance Pogue, head football coach for the school.

Starting Thursday, Jackson Academy will host the MAIS State Championship.

“Classes 1A through 5A here on our campus beginning Thursday. There will be one at 3:00 and one at 7:00, and then on Friday we’ll have 3 games here at 11:00, 3:00, and 7:00,” said David Sykes, JA athletic director.

Coronavirus protocols, like wearing a mask and social distancing, will be in place.

LATEST STORIES: