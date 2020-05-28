Jackson airman earns John L. Levitow Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson native Justin Starks accomplished another milestone less than a year after being named one of the nation’s ’12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.’

While stationed in Maryland at Joint Base Andrews, Stewart earned The John L. Levitow Award, which is only awarded to the top one percent of each graduating Airman Leadership School.

The award recognizes leadership and scholastic achievement and the recipient is nominated by instructors and peers.

“Way before the class started, we were getting to know each other and we treated each other with respect. It was an awesome time. They kind of figured that I was going forward, but I never went into class thinking of an award, I just went to class making sure everyone made it through to make their families proud,” said Stewart.

The 24-duty day mandatory professional military education program allows airmen to be promoted out of the junior enlisted grades to the rank of Staff Sergeant once they successfully complete the program.