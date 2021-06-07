Jackson airport celebrates return of Southwest Airlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Airlines is once again offering flights from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The first flights happened on Sunday, June 6, but leaders celebrated Southwest’s return on Monday, June 7, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“It’s been several years now since we’ve had Southwest, and it was so well received by the public,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “We’ve got it back now, and it’s been something that we’ve worked real hard on in Washington, D.C.”

There are four non-stop routes out of Jackson with Southwest to Houston, Atlanta, Orlando and Baltimore. Right now, the airline has about seven flights coming in and seven flights leaving Jackson each day.

