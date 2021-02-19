Jackson airport reopens after temporary closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) runways and taxiways are currently clear, and the airport has reopened.

The airport was closed earlier in the week due to the winter weather. While JAN has reopened, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again overnight. JMAA Operations will

be monitoring for any refreezing and will re-treat the runways and taxiways as needed.

At this time, conditions at Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) remain unfavorable, and it will remain temporarily closed until at least midday, Saturday, February 20, 2021.

For flight inquiries, passengers are encouraged to contact their individual airline.