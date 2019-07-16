Jackson Airport Updates Wait Time Technology

Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport announced Tuesday that they are the first regional airport in the country with a new queue monitoring system. This technology upgrade gives passengers accurate and real time information on parking capacity and security wait times.

Travelers can now see down to the minute security wait times displayed throughout the departures concourse. The airport hopes that this new information available to passengers will lower stress levels during the departure process.

You can find the new security wait times and parking capacity information on www.jmaa.com.