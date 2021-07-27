Jackson animal shelter facing financial hardship

(Jackson,MS) Thousands of non-profits continue to face financial hardship due to COVID-19, and The Animal Rescue Fund in Jackson is no exception.

Peggy Harrell, long-time animal advocate, and employee at ARF said funding has fallen short over the last year.

“It’s been very challenging in that employees are few and far between and it’s not just us it’s everybody. It’s just really really hard to find anybody who will step up to that level of dedication.”

Harrell said it hasn’t been all bad though. Adoptions during the pandemic were at an all-time high with 510 adoptions.

“People were home and all these people that were on the fence about should I adopt or not, I’m not home blah, blah, blah, they actually had the time to get an animal especially if they wanted a puppy or a kitten they had the time to get it, spend with it, get it train, and knew it would be alright when they went back to work,” said Harrell.

Even with the high adoption numbers, it doesn’t fully cover what it takes to care for the animals. That’s where donations play a big role.

“It includes heartworm treatments which are very expensive. You still have to pay the vet for the injections we have to get all their other shots up to date, they have to be spayed and neutered, anything that needs to be done if they need their teeth cleaned.”

On Aug. 6th the shelter will host “Paws on the Patio” at the Fairview Inn.

Harrell says it will be fun with a silent auction, adoption opportunities, and ways to donate to the shelter.