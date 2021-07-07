Jackson apartment complex without water after possible bridge collapse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12 News viewer alerted us of a possible bridge collapse at the Pebble Creek apartments in North Jackson that left the apartments without any water.

A woman says this road has been closed for 3-to-4 years and crews just started working on it last week.

She say July 7th is back-to-back days this complex has been without water. On the 6th of July, this resident woke up with the water off but came home from work and it was on. A day later she arrived home from work with no water. Her neighbors told her the Pebble Creek front office said the bridge is the reason why.

On May 13th Pebble Creek had a severe fire and I spoke to the woman today whose unit was completely destroyed. She was able to move into another unit but it has been tough but to not know when she’ll have water again makes it tougher.