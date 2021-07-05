Fireworks blamed for Jackson apartment fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors at the Willow Point apartments say the Jackson Fire Department was called to put out multiple July 4th fires from a result of fireworks.

Christal Singh , a resident of the Willow Point apartments posted a video on Facebook of a dumpster on fire at the complex. In the video you can hear her says “why are they throwing fireworks in there?”

She says that when the Jackson fire department showed up to put out the dumpster fire, they were still popping fireworks in front of the firefighters. “They didn’t have no type of respect” said Singh.

But this was just the beginning of the 4th of July madness. At around 2am, Singh smelled smoke and noticed flames coming from the other side of her building. She and he husband grabbed their two daughters and pets and excited the building.

Singh says that when JFD came back, they told her that fireworks may have been the cause yet again.

“I’m not against popping fireworks but if you are going to do it then do it safely,” she says.

Singh says she plans to move soon, saying this activity just adds to the list of negatives at Willow Point.

We have reached out to JFP for comment but have not heard back.