Jackson artist pays tribute to George Floyd with drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — To honor George Floyd, Tonya Vance is using her artwork. She says she uses art to help her when she grieves. When she lost her father at 5 years old, she drew him. Now she grieves George Floyd and the symbol he is for racial injustice.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, Tou Thao, and Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on the neck of George Floyd as he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin’s charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Watching the footage of George Floyd dying and all of the protest, peaceful and non-peaceful, makes Tonya Vance feel helpless.

“After all the marches, after all the rioting, the lynching, and us crying out that we want to be equal, yet we are still here,” said Vance explaining how through everything that Black People have been though, racism still lives on.