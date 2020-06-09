Jackson attorneys to hold news conference on police brutality

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorneys with the Jackson law firm, Sweet and Associates, will hold a news conference on police brutality on Tuesday. They will discuss alleged police brutality within the Jackson Police Department, along with victims’ family members.
